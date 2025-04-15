Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Malaga Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MLGF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263. Malaga Financial has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.29.
Malaga Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.
Malaga Financial Company Profile
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.
