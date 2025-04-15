Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 32.8% increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EMG opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 155.90 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.20 ($3.55).

In other news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 46,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,930.67 ($131,765.12). Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($830,413.77). Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.26) to GBX 242 ($3.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.71).

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

