Manta Network Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $73.45 million and $12.46 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,601,453 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 409,572,345.9079845 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.18032964 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $12,200,086.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

