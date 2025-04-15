Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Pfizer are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares issued by companies that produce finished goods from raw materials through various industrial processes. These stocks are often considered indicators of economic health, as their performance reflects trends in industrial output, capacity utilization, and overall business activity within the manufacturing sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,910,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,669. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.93. The company has a market cap of $807.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.62. 2,477,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $8.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $793.69. The company had a trading volume of 786,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,524. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $875.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $973.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,569,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,194,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

