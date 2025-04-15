MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MARA were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MARA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after buying an additional 2,706,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MARA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,755,000 after acquiring an additional 518,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MARA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MARA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

