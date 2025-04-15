Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Update

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Up 2.1 %
MRRTY stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
