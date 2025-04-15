Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,728 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $75,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,786,000 after buying an additional 279,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,515,000 after buying an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

