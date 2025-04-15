Mariner LLC Purchases 41,917 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,917 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $64,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 215,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GIS opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.