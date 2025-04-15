Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $78,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $233.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.