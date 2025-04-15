Mariner LLC Sells 10,260 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 746,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $94,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 79.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

