Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $60,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total transaction of $18,243,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of APP opened at $236.07 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.