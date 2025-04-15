Martingale Asset Management L P Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,396 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 299.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.