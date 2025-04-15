Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Masco by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

