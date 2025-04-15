MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 1,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
