Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Mazda Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

MZDAY opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

