McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $694.12 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $728.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $644.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

