Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Acquired Rep. Kelly Morrison

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Meta Platforms stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $531.48 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $624.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.15.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 588 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total value of $559,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,663,600. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total value of $39,897,337.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,214 shares of company stock valued at $304,162,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $655.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $786.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.93.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

