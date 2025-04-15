Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. The trade was a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,083.14 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,271.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

