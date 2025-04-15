Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $682,340,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $372,954,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,083.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,212.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,271.57.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

