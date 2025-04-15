Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

