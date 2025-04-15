Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Down 71.3% in March

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Microvast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVSTW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.