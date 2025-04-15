Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $372.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.71. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $333.10 and a 1-year high of $550.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 42.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

