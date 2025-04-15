Mizuho Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 687,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,581. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

