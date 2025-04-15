Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,061.80. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

