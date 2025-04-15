Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.50. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 234,931 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

