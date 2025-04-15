Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

