Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 543.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

