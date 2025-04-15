MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Critical Analysis

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and MoneyLion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $151.27 million 5.93 -$25.78 million ($0.12) -20.33 MoneyLion $545.91 million 1.77 -$45.24 million $0.75 113.73

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyLion. Cipher Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 10 2 3.08 MoneyLion 0 3 3 2 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 232.99%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $92.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29% MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Cipher Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

