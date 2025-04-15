Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 242.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $15,566,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,952,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $538.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $605.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.