MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

Shares of MONOY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 20,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.93. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 33.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MonotaRO will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.