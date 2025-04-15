Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,543,000 after buying an additional 734,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 4,231,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,716,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,905,000 after acquiring an additional 818,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,107. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

