Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $25,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,107. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

