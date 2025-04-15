Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 4,839 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,461,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $289.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.59. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,442.95. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.78, for a total value of $1,723,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,422.28. This represents a 18.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,619. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.23.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

