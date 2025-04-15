Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.