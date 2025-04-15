Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,679,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3 %

SHW stock opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

