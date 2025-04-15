Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at TE Connectivity
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TEL stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TE Connectivity Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
