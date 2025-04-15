Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

