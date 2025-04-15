Montag & Caldwell LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $352.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

