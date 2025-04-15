Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.27, but opened at $165.33. Moog shares last traded at $165.06, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
