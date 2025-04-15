Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 697,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,151,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,450,736.80. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,358. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.36. Morningstar has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

