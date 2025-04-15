M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.08.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.77. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $136.18 and a 52 week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

