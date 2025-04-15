Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%.

Nanoco Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of LON NANO opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of £14.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.67. Nanoco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.65 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

