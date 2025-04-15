National Bank Financial Predicts 98532 (KMP.TO) Q1 Earnings

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

