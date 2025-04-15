National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:SIA Q1 Earnings

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIA. TD Securities set a C$20.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.86.

SIA stock opened at C$16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.43. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

