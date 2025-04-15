National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,021 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

