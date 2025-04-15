Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 317880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 17.1 %

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.25 million, a P/E ratio of -142.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.21.

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.