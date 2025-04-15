Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 146.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $45,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.