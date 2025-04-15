Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.