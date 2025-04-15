NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.42 and last traded at $54.57. Approximately 4,020,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,055,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.