NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NIKE stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIKE alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,918,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,100,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.