NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. 9,111,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 56,205,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NIO Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

